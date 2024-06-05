Karnataka govt forms teams, appoints nodal officer to bring back stranded trekkers in Himalaya

BENGALURU: A day after the Uttrakhand state government shared information of the stranded trekkers in the Himalayan region from Karnataka, the state government has formed a special team and has appointed a nodal officer to bring them back.

Karnataka minister for disaster management Krishna Byre Gowda said all rescue efforts are continuing with the help of the Uttarakhand government, Indian Mountaineering Federation and home department of the government of India to bring back the trekkers.

In an official release on Wednesday the minister said, "the rescued trekkers are reaching Deharadun. We are also getting reports of loss of lives which we are trying to reconfirm with local authorities and private agencies. Four heli mobilise and three airforce helicopters are being pressed to the rescue operation."