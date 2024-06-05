Lok Sabha polls: Near wipeout of fence-sitters shows neutrality no panacea in politics

NEW DELHI: The results of the Lok Sabha elections show that the polls were fought on a pro-Modi and anti-Modi plank as all the major parties maintaining equidistance from the two major blocs have been completely decimated.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh received a double blow as they not only were reduced to political insignificance at the national level, but also lost power in their respective states.

Commenting on the results of the Lok Sabha elections, political commentator and retired Patna University professor NK Chowdhary told The New Indian Express that no one can afford to be a fence-sitter in elections particularly where “you have a strong polarising personality leading from the front”.

“In politics neutrality means nothing, as this can only be true and of some use in academics. But politics is not academic. Elections are there to take positions and if you don’t, the blocs see you with suspicion,” Chowdhary said, while noting that neutrality weakens your strength and the same has happened to these parties.