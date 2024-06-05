Muslims failed to understand BSP: Mayawati after defeat

NEW DELHI: Following severe beating in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati gave a stern warning for its Muslim sympathizers. Pinning blame on them for her defeat, in a statement issued on Wednesday, she said that despite suitable representation being given to the community in every election, they don’t appreciate the party; therefore in future, they will be given opportunity after careful consideration.

She further stated that her party had contested the elections alone and made every possible effort for better the results in which Dalits played the crucial role of a ‘missionary’ by voting for BSP.

"Among Dalits, people from my caste especially, voted for the BSP in majority. By giving most of their votes to BSP, they played an important role as missionaries. So I express my heartfelt gratitude to them."

"At the same time, the Muslim community didn’t understand the BSP despite being given appropriate representation in previous elections including the present Lok Sabha elections. So now in this situation, they will be given an opportunity after careful consideration, so that the party doesn’t suffer such a terrible loss in future like the present situation,” her statement read.

The BSP has failed to secure a single seat this year, which turned out to be the worst ever performance since its electoral debut in 1989. The party secured just 2.07 per cent vote share. It fielded candidates in 424 Lok Sabha seats including 80 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. The decline in the BSP’s support base was on the expected line as the party evidently didn’t undertake a campaign actively and enthusiastically in these elections.

Arguably the BSP fielded a maximum number of Muslim candidates in the elections.