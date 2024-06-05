Muslims failed to understand BSP: Mayawati after defeat

NEW DELHI: Following severe beating in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati gave a stern warning for its Muslim sympathizers. Pinning blame on them for her defeat, in a statement issued on Wednesday, she said that despite suitable representation being given to the community in every election, they don’t appreciate the party; therefore in future, they will be given opportunity after careful consideration.
She further stated that her party had contested the elections alone and made every possible effort for better the results in which Dalits played the crucial role of a ‘missionary’ by voting for BSP.
"Among Dalits, people from my caste especially, voted for the BSP in majority. By giving most of their votes to BSP, they played an important role as missionaries. So I express my heartfelt gratitude to them."
"At the same time, the Muslim community didn’t understand the BSP despite being given appropriate representation in previous elections including the present Lok Sabha elections. So now in this situation, they will be given an opportunity after careful consideration, so that the party doesn’t suffer such a terrible loss in future like the present situation,” her statement read.
The BSP has failed to secure a single seat this year, which turned out to be the worst ever performance since its electoral debut in 1989. The party secured just 2.07 per cent vote share. It fielded candidates in 424 Lok Sabha seats including 80 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. The decline in the BSP’s support base was on the expected line as the party evidently didn’t undertake a campaign actively and enthusiastically in these elections.
Arguably the BSP fielded a maximum number of Muslim candidates in the elections.
According to the poll watchers including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who were keeping a close watch on the developments in Uttar Pradesh, despite their best efforts, Mayawati’s sympathizers mainly the Dalits voted in favour of the SP helping Akhilesh Yadav led outfit to emerge as third largest party in this elections.
Mayawati’s statement on Wednesday amply suggested that Muslims also voted in favour of the INDIA bloc in large numbers especially the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh.
Delhi BSP chief Lakshman Singh on Tuesday told The New Indian Express that his party failed to put up an impressive fight as the party sympathizers drift away given the false narrative created by the opposition on reservation and the Constitution.
“It is true that we haven’t got the votes as we should have received. Majority of the BSP supporters used their franchise just to stop the BJP from coming to power. It is because of the story woven by the opposition that they shifted to the INDIA bloc,” said Singh.
The party was formed by Kanshi Ram in 1984 to represent Bahujans -- Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes. BSP first contested in the 1989 Lok Sabha polls. It nominated candidates in 245 seats but bagged only three and vote share was 2.07 percent.
Incessant fall in BSP’s dominance in electoral politics and its dismal performance suggest that the social engineering formula promoted by the party has lost its charm thus marching towards irrelevance, added the poll watchers. Departure of its top leaders including MPs (some of them leaving the party on their own and others thrown out) has further caused a dent to BSP's electoral fortunes. Many of its 10 MPs either switched over to the BJP or SP before the elections.