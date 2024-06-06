Leaders from India's neighbourhood gear up to attend PM Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday

NEW DELHI: Leaders from India’s neighbourhood are likely to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in for his third term on Sunday, June 9.

Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal also referred to as Prachanda, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu have already confirmed their attendance. Bhutan’s PM Tsering Tobgay and Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth are expected to attend too.

According to sources, invitations have been sent to Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives and Mauritius.

Muizzu will come on his first visit to India after he became President in November 2023. Relations between India and Maldives went through a rough patch earlier this year after Maldives asked Indian military personnel to return. However, President Muizzu’s attendance will improve relations and put them back on track.