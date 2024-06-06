Leaders from India's neighbourhood gear up to attend PM Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday

NEW DELHI: Leaders from India’s neighbourhood are likely to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in for his third term on Sunday, June 9.
Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal also referred to as Prachanda, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu have already confirmed their attendance. Bhutan’s PM Tsering Tobgay and Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth are expected to attend too.
According to sources, invitations have been sent to Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives and Mauritius.
Muizzu will come on his first visit to India after he became President in November 2023. Relations between India and Maldives went through a rough patch earlier this year after Maldives asked Indian military personnel to return. However, President Muizzu’s attendance will improve relations and put them back on track.
A large number of dignitaries are expected to attend the event. Sources say that the event could take place in Rashtrapati Bhawan.
India has followed a tradition of inviting leaders from regional groupings to the swearing-in ceremony. During PM Modi’s earlier terms too (2014), India’s neighbourhood leaders were invited to attend. In 2019, leaders from the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) were present.
PM Modi will take charge for the third time after the BJP-led NDA won 293 seats in the latest Lok Sabha polls.
Meanwhile, over 75 world leaders have conveyed their wishes to PM Modi. Many of them have called him over the phone, besides sending congratulatory messages and letters.