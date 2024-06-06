NCP (SP) chief Jayant Patil says similar poll symbol names led to defeat in Satara seat

PUNE: Maharashtra NCP (SP) chief Jayant Patil has claimed a similarity between the name of his party's poll symbol and that of an independent candidate created confusion among voters, leading to the defeat of his party nominee in Satara Lok Sabha seat.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Patil said it seemed symbols with similar names were allotted to independent candidates deliberately for the division of votes and his party will raise this issue with the Election Commission of India.

The ECI had allotted "man blowing turha" (a traditional trumpet) as the poll symbol to the NCP (SP), after a split in the Nationalist Congress Party founded by Sharad Pawar.

In the Satara Lok Sabha seat, BJP's Udayanraje Bhonsle, a descendant of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, defeated NCP(SP) candidate Shashikant Shinde by more than 32,000 votes on Tuesday.

Independent candidate from Satara seat, Sanjay Gade, having 'tutari' (trumpet) as the poll symbol, got 37,062 votes.