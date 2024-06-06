Overconfidence due to surveys over seat-sharing caused losses to us: Shiv Sena leader

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat on Thursday claimed that changes made based on surveys over seat-sharing and overconfidence due to it caused losses to them in the Lok Sabha polls.

The ruling Mahayuti in Maharashtra, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the NCP headed by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, on Tuesday won 17 out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

As part of the alliance, the Shiv Sena contested 15 seats and won 7.

The BJP contested 28 seats and won 9, the NCP fielded candidates in 4 seats and bagged 1, while their ally RSP contested 1 seat and lost it.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, whose constituents include the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) headed by former CM Uddhav Thackeray and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), won 30 seats.