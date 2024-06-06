Record 46% of newly-elected Lok Sabha MPs facing criminal cases: Study

NEW DELHI: The 2024 Lok Sabha polls were historic not only in terms of the number of voters (64.2 crore), but also for the wrong reasons. A record 251 (46 percent) of the 543 newly elected members have criminal cases registered against them and 27 of them have been convicted, revealed an analysis done by Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR).

A total of 233 MPs (43 per cent) had declared criminal cases against themselves in 2019, 185 (34 per cent) in 2014, 162 (30 percent) in 2009 and 125 (23 percent) in 2004, the ADR analysis report revealed.

Among the 251 winning candidates this year having criminal cases against them, 170 (31 percent) face serious charges, including rape, murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, and crimes against women. This is also an increase from 159 (29 percent) MPs in 2019, 112 (21 percent) MPs in 2014, and 76 (14 percent) MPs in 2009, the analysis showed.

The analysis also highlights specific cases among the winning candidates. It revealed that 27 winning candidates have declared they have been convicted in criminal cases. Four declared cases related to murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 27 declared cases related to attempt to murder under Section 307 of the IPC.