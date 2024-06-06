Uttarakhand ordeal: How eight trekkers survived on dry fruits in biting cold for 30 hours

DEHRADUN: Following a joint operation by the Indian Air Force and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), eight of the 22 trekkers stranded in Sahastratal were safely evacuated to Dehradun. Fear was palpable on their faces, and while some of them are physically unharmed, they are still in a state of shock after the tragedy in which nine trekkers lost their lives.

The state disaster control office said, "A group of 22 trekkers hailing from Karnataka embarked on an expedition to Sahastratal on May 29 under the guidance of the Himalayan View Trekking Agency in Maneri, Uttarkashi. The team was supported by eight mules and accompanied by three experienced guides."

One of the trekkers said an unexpected snowstorm descended upon them on the evening of June 2, enveloping all in its icy grip.

According to the survivors, the storm's ferocity was estimated to be around 90 kilometres per hour, plunging them into a disorienting darkness as they were forced to separate in the blinding snow.