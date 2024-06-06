Uttarakhand ordeal: How eight trekkers survived on dry fruits in biting cold for 30 hours

DEHRADUN: Following a joint operation by the Indian Air Force and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), eight of the 22 trekkers stranded in Sahastratal were safely evacuated to Dehradun. Fear was palpable on their faces, and while some of them are physically unharmed, they are still in a state of shock after the tragedy in which nine trekkers lost their lives.
The state disaster control office said, "A group of 22 trekkers hailing from Karnataka embarked on an expedition to Sahastratal on May 29 under the guidance of the Himalayan View Trekking Agency in Maneri, Uttarkashi. The team was supported by eight mules and accompanied by three experienced guides."
One of the trekkers said an unexpected snowstorm descended upon them on the evening of June 2, enveloping all in its icy grip.
According to the survivors, the storm's ferocity was estimated to be around 90 kilometres per hour, plunging them into a disorienting darkness as they were forced to separate in the blinding snow.
Reflecting on the evening of the tragic event, trekker VS Jayaprakash told The New Indian Express, "I had ventured to Uttarakhand for trekking previously. That evening, the biting cold escalated abruptly to an intolerable degree. The harrowing experience we endured will remain etched in our memories forever."
Jayaprakash elaborated, "On Monday evening, our group was progressing towards Sahastratal when, following a torrential downpour, icy winds commenced blowing. The snowstorm's intensity grew steadily, compelling us to halt to safeguard our lives."
Another trekker Smriti Prakash said, "Amid the snowstorm, we found ourselves facing a significant threat. Attempts to reach out for help were futile due to the lack of network connectivity, leaving us unable to inform anyone about our predicament. As night fell, the situation grew even more dire, making it increasingly challenging to ensure our survival."
Recalling that fateful night, Smriti said, "Using the light from our mobile phone torch, we maintained communication and provided mutual support throughout the night. In order to curb our hunger, we were snacking on dry fruits intermittently. When the helicopter finally arrived on Wednesday morning, a sense of relief swept through us as we believed we were finally safe."
The Uttarakhand government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the Silla-Kalyan-Sahastratal track route accident. Chief Secretary Radha Raturi issued orders for the inquiry on Thursday.