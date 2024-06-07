Ensure no more Ghatkopar hoarding collapse-like incidents happen: SC directs Mumbai authorities

NEW DELHI: Referring to the unfortunate and sad incident of Ghatkopar tragedy in Mumbai, where 17 people lost their lives and several others were injured, the Supreme Court on Friday in its order sent a strong message and directed the authorities in Mumbai to ensure that no untoward incident relating to hoardings takes place in the city considering that monsoon season has arrived.

The two-judge vacation bench of the top court, led by Justice Sanjay Kumar and Justice P B Varale, passed the direction after hearing a case filed by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) regarding the applicability of certain provisions of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act to hoardings on Railways' land.

Thr top court, while passing the direction to the Mumbai authorities, listed the matter for further hearing to next week to enable the respondents to file a response.

"In the meanwhile, all the parties concerned, including the Railways, ensure that no untoward incident happens in connection with any hoardings, be it on Railway land or on anywhere. So whoever is in charge of whichever land, please see that nothing happens atleast within a week, now that the monsoons have arrived," the top court said in its order on Friday.