Fadnavis' offer to quit as deputy CM not discussed in NDA meeting: Ajit Pawar

MUMBAI: Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Friday said that the offer of Devendra Fadnavis to resign as deputy chief minister over the BJP's poor performance in the state was not discussed at the NDA meeting in Delhi.

Key BJP allies -- TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar -- on Friday endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance with a message to balance regional aspirations and national interests.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Ajit Pawar, whose NCP won a seat in the Lok Sabha elections, said the offer by Fadnavis to quit as Deputy CM is an internal matter of the BJP and there was no reason for it to be discussed at the NDA meeting in Delhi.