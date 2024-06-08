Excise case: Delhi court grants interim bail to businessman Amit Arora

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has granted two-week interim bail to businessman Amit Arora, the director of Gurugram-based Buddy Retail Pvt Limited, in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Special judge for ED and CBI matters, Kaveri Baweja, noted in an order passed on June 6 that the accused's wife had to undergo a surgical procedure and he needed to take care of her.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and BRS leader K Kavitha, among others, are currently in judicial custody in the case.

The judge noted the submissions made by senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for the accused, that father of the accused's wife had already expired and her mother was stated to be aged around 72 years and a resident of Mohali, Punjab, and her two brothers were residents of Bangalore and London, UK.

The judge further noted that no other family member, cousin etc.

stays in the house or even in the proximity and hardly visit the applicant's house in order to take care of the wife and children.

Even otherwise, the extended family members (cousins) cannot compensate for the husband's /father's absence and take good care of the applicant's family members, the judge observed.