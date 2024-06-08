Lok Sabha results 'political and moral defeat' of PM Modi: Sonia Gandhi

She said the prime minister had sought the mandate solely in his name to the exclusion of both his party and its allies, but has suffered a political and moral defeat.

"In reality, he has lost the mandate he sought and thereby has lost the right to leadership as well. Yet, far from taking the responsibility for failure he intends to get himself sworn in again tomorrow. We do not expect him to change the substance and style of his governance, nor take cognisance of the will of the people," she said.

"That is why, as members of the CPP, we have a special obligation to be watchful, vigilant and proactive in holding him and his new NDA government accountable.

"No longer can and should bulldoze Parliament like it has been for a decade now.

No longer will the writ of the ruling establishment be permitted to disrupt Parliament, whimsically mistreat members or push through legislation without due and proper consideration and debate.

"No longer can and should parliamentary committees be ignored or by-passed like they have been since 2014.

No longer will Parliament be muzzled and stifled as it has been over the past 10 years," the CPP chief said.