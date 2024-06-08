Modi 3.0 cabinet: Intense bargaining on for special economic packages; TDP likely to get cabinet berth

The 'guess who will be the cabinet minister' game is on as PM Modi is all set to head his first coalition government. The swearing-in ceremony of the NDA government is scheduled for Sunday.

The biggest questions centre around the top portfolios, all of which are expected to be retained by the BJP. These include Home, Finance, Defence, External Affairs, Road Transport, Railways, IT and Education.

JD(U) and TDP are expected to get ministerial berths, according to well-placed sources.

JD(U) could get up to two ministerial berths, according to them.

TDP's ministerial choices

The TDP has reportedly decided to consider Srikakulam MP K Ram Mohan Naidu, a BC leader, for the Cabinet berth as he scored a hat-trick win in the elections.

Son of ex-Union Minister, Kinjarapu Yerran Naidu, Ram Mohan Naidu was educated at the Delhi Public School, RK Puram, before he did his MBA from the Purdue University in the US and and MBA from the Long Island University. A man with friends from across the political spectrum, he is also fluent in both English and Hindi.

Either SC leader and Chittoor MP Daggumalla Prasada Rao, Amalapuram MP G Harish Madhur, ex-Speaker GMC Balayogi's son, or Guntur MP Pemmasani Chandrasekhar might be the likely choices for the Minister of State posts, sources added.

If the party gets four berths, Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy may be considered for one.

JD(U) and TDP have also demanded special category status for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh and there is intense bargaining for the economic packages, according to those in the know.