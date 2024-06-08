PM lost mandate, still being sworn in: Sonia after re-election as Congress chairperson

NEW DELHI: Days after its impressive performance in Lok Sabha elections, the Congress on Saturday unanimously re-elected former party president Sonia Gandhi as the chairperson of the Congress parliamentary party.
Addressing the Congress MPs after her re-election, Sonia Gandhi launched a sharp attack against Prime Minister Modi stating that he is being sworn in, though he suffered a political and moral defeat.
"The Prime Minister who sought the mandate solely in his name to the exclusion of both his party and its allies has suffered a political and moral defeat. In reality, he has lost the mandate he sought and thereby lost the right to leadership as well. Yet, far from taking responsibility for failure, he intends to get himself sworn in again," she said.
At a meeting of the party MPs at the central hall of Parliament, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge proposed Sonia Gandhi's name as the chairperson of the parliamentary party.
Exhorting the Parliamentarians to be vigilant and proactive in holding the new NDA Government accountable, she said that the Parliament cannot be bulldozed as the government has been for a decade.
“We do not expect him to change the substance and style of his governance, nor take cognizance of the will of the people,” said the Rajya Sabha MP.
Referring to the tussle between the Opposition and the government in the last ten years, Gandhi cautioned that Parliament cannot be muzzled and stifled anymore. “No longer will the writ of the ruling establishment be permitted to disrupt Parliament, whimsically mistreat members or push through legislation without due and proper consideration and debate. No longer can and should Parliamentary Committees be ignored or bypassed like they have been since 2014. No longer will Parliament be muzzled and stifled as it has been over the past ten years. We have challenging times ahead,” she said. In this election the people have voted decisively to reject the politics of divisiveness and authoritarianism, she said. “They have voted to strengthen parliamentary politics and safeguard our Constitution,” said Gandhi, adding that many people wrote the obituary of the Congress.
Any attempts to increase polarisation and erosion of secular and democratic values enshrined in our Constitution by the ruling party should be thwarted, she urged the leaders. “This is a renewed opportunity for us as a party that established a parliamentary democracy in our country to bring parliamentary politics back on track to where it legitimately belongs,” she said..
Congratulating the MPs, the Congress leader said that they fought a tough election under the most challenging of circumstances. “You have surmounted many obstacles and campaigned so very effectively. Your success has given us a much greater presence in the Lok Sabha and a more effective voice in its proceedings, both of which will help give greater strength to our participation,”
Gandhi said that the party was up against a mighty and malevolent machine that was trying to cripple the party financially and by carrying out campaigns against the leaders, full of lies and defamation.
Lauding the leadership of Kharge, Gandhi said that his commitment to the organization is extraordinary and inspiring.
Gandhi also extended special thanks to Rahul Gandhi for his tenacity and determination to fight in the face of unprecedented personal and political attacks. “The Bharat Jodo Yatra and the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra were historic movements that rejuvenated our party at all levels. Rahul deserves special thanks He also shaped our narratives on guarantees and protection of the constitution very sharply,” she said,
“It is a very emotional moment for me. I have received so much love and affection from you. I will do my best and more to fulfill the trust and confidence you have continued to place in me,” she said. .