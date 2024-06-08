PM lost mandate, still being sworn in: Sonia after re-election as Congress chairperson

NEW DELHI: Days after its impressive performance in Lok Sabha elections, the Congress on Saturday unanimously re-elected former party president Sonia Gandhi as the chairperson of the Congress parliamentary party.

Addressing the Congress MPs after her re-election, Sonia Gandhi launched a sharp attack against Prime Minister Modi stating that he is being sworn in, though he suffered a political and moral defeat.

"The Prime Minister who sought the mandate solely in his name to the exclusion of both his party and its allies has suffered a political and moral defeat. In reality, he has lost the mandate he sought and thereby lost the right to leadership as well. Yet, far from taking responsibility for failure, he intends to get himself sworn in again," she said.