INDIA bloc sent swearing-in invites after Jairam Ramesh says skipping thanks to 'no invite'

The opposition INDIA bloc began receiving invites to the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at around 11 pm on Saturday, a senior Congress leader has confirmed.

"Since we got the invitation late night, a decision will be taken on Sunday morning," the leader said.

This followed senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh telling The New Indian Express that "the INDIA bloc has not received any invitation and so, will not be attending the event", he said.

Ramesh had said in a press conference that only international leaders have been invited for the swearing-in ceremony.

Earlier, Sonia Gandhi, on being elected Congress Chairperson, after hailing her party members for their showing in the Lok Sabha elections had questioned the NDA's right to form the government.

"The Prime Minister who sought the mandate solely in his name to the exclusion of both his party and its allies has suffered a political and moral defeat. In reality, he has lost the mandate he sought and thereby lost the right to leadership as well. Yet, far from taking responsibility for failure, he intends to get himself sworn in again," she said.