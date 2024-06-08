TMC won’t attend PM's Modi swearing-in: Mamata Banerjee

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday that she has not received any invitation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony yet. She also stated that even if she receives an invitation, she won’t attend the ceremony.

Banerjee said "I have not received (the invitation), nor will I go." The CM said the party will not attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new government.

"The BJP is forming the government undemocratically and illegally. Today INDIA bloc may not have staked a claim to form the government, but that doesn't mean tomorrow it won't stake a claim. Let’s wait for some time," she said.

"I would be happy to see that this unstable and weak government at the centre lose power," Banerjee added.

She said that the TMC MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will seek repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

According to Banerjee PM Modi's intention was to get a two-thirds majority in Lok Sabha elections 2024. However, they (BJP) didn't even cross the majority mark. They are nowhere near to that number (272 seats).

"How will they amend the Constitution without a two-thirds majority? Last time, they had passed bills without discussions but won't be able to do it this time," she asked.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also took several jibes at the NDA government, stating that the "country needs change".

"We are keeping a watch on the situation. Let's see how long this NDA government lasts," the CM said, adding that the mandate was against the BJP and that "Narendra Modi should not become PM".

She added that her party will observe the situation closely and would be pleased if the "weak and unstable" BJP-led NDA government is removed from power.