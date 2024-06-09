18-year stint in public service has come to an end: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday said that his 18-year-long stint in public service has come to an end.

Chandrasekhar, who was the Minister of State for Information Technology, Electronics, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Jal Shakti in the last Modi government, lost to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat after a neck-and-neck fight in the 2024 general elections.

In a post on social media platform X, he said that he never intended to end his 18 years of public service as a candidate who lost an election.

He also said that he had the privilege to serve with PM Modi for three years.