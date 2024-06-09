India welcomes its first coalition government in a decade, 'who gets what' is the question

Amit Shah to retain Home Ministry, Finance to be in new hands

The Ministry of Home will remain with the BJP as expected, with Amit Shah serving a second term. The Finance Ministry however is likely to be handed over to the previous Textiles, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

Nitin Gadkari to retain portfolio for a third term

BJP stalwart and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari is set to retain his portfolio for a third consecutive term. Gadkari has won the 2014, 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Nagpur constituency.

Jaishankar to retain External Affairs ministry

S Jaishankar, the Foreign Minister in the cabinet of Modi-led BJP government's second term is set to retain his post. Jaishankar is the country's first Foreign Secretary to become a Foreign Minister and has held the post during tough times such as Covid 19, Russia- Ukraine war and Israel- Gaza war.