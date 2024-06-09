India welcomes its first coalition government in a decade, 'who gets what' is the question
The speculations on ministerial berths continue as Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi is hours away from taking oath for a third consecutive term.
The wait is on to see what and who will be compromised as India is set to welcome its first coalition government after a decade.
Amid the speculations, what appears certain is the presence of BJP heavyweights including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Dharamendra Pradhan, Nityanand Rai, Jyotiraditya Scindia, S Jaishankar, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Dr Jitendra Singh in the new cabinet.
Amit Shah to retain Home Ministry, Finance to be in new hands
The Ministry of Home will remain with the BJP as expected, with Amit Shah serving a second term. The Finance Ministry however is likely to be handed over to the previous Textiles, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.
Nitin Gadkari to retain portfolio for a third term
BJP stalwart and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari is set to retain his portfolio for a third consecutive term. Gadkari has won the 2014, 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Nagpur constituency.
Jaishankar to retain External Affairs ministry
S Jaishankar, the Foreign Minister in the cabinet of Modi-led BJP government's second term is set to retain his post. Jaishankar is the country's first Foreign Secretary to become a Foreign Minister and has held the post during tough times such as Covid 19, Russia- Ukraine war and Israel- Gaza war.
Shekhawat to serve a third term
BJP leader and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is likely to serve a third term in the new NDA cabinet.
Thanking Modi for the oppportunity, he said, "The prime minister has given me the opportunity to serve the country by including me in his team for the third consecutive time. We will work as a team under the leadership of the prime minister and fulfil all the promises and live up to the expectations and aspirations of the country."
G Kishan Reddy is in
Senior BJP leader G Kishan Reddy announced that he will be taking oath as a Union Minister.
“With the blessings of the people of Secunderabad & Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi, I will be taking oath as Union Minister today at 7pm. My gratitude to the constituents of Secunderabad, Hon’ble PM, @BJP4India President Shri @JPNadda ji, Sr leaders, and all well-wishers for reiterating trust and faith in me. I seek your continued support,” the MP wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Kumaraswamy gets cabinet berth, thanks Modi
JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy is all set to take oath as Union Minister. The former Chief Minister of Karnataka thanked Prime Minister-designate Modi for giving him the opportunity.
“Under Narendra Modi's leadership, a decision has been made, after discussion with BJP national President (JP Nadda), Home Minister (Amit Shah) and Defence Minister (Rajnath Singh). They have identified me and given me an opportunity. The entire credit for this has to go to people of Kannada Naadu in my opinion,” Kumaraswamy said.
Chirag Paswan to be Union Minister
Chirag Paswan of LJP is set to be appointed a minister in the new NDA cabinet. Paswan, also a passionate actor who shared the screen with BJP MP from Mandi Kangana Ranaut, has turned his political fortunes around by winning all the five seats his party contested in Bihar, emerging as a significant power in the NDA alliance.
Suresh Gopi gets the call, to keep the promise of 'Union Minister for Kerala'
Actor turned politician Suresh Gopi, who is BJP's lone MP from Kerala is set to be a Cabinet minister in the Modi 3.0 government after receiving a call from the PM on Sunday morning.
"PM decided, I am obeying him. I don't know what awaits me," Suresh Gopi told mediapersons before leaving for Delhi.
TDP will have to settle for two cabinet berths
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Lok Sabha members from Andhra Pradesh, K Ram Mohan Naidu and Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, are likely to be inducted into the Union Cabinet.
According to a post on 'X' by former TDP MP Galla Jayadev, Naidu, Srikakula Lok Sabha member will get a Cabinet minister post, while Pemmasani, Guntur MP, would get a minister of state berth.
"Congratulations to my young friend @RamMNK on being confirmed as a cabinet minister in the new #NDA Government! Your sincerity and humble nature will surely be an asset to the development of the country. Wishing you all the best in your new role!," Jaydev said in the post.
According to sources, the TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is said to be lobbying with the Centre for more financial assistance for various projects in the State, rather than insisting on Cabinet berths.
JDU gets one cabinet berth for Ramnath Thakur
Former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur's son Ram Nath Thakur is set to be inducted into the cabinet of NDA government. There are also reports about another JDU MP, Lalan Singh being considered for the cabinet post.