Who is George Kurian, Kerala's second cabinet minister in the new NDA government?

KOCHI: When a faction of socialists left the Janatha Party to join the newly formed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Jana Sangham in 1980, George Kurian, barely 19 at that time, from Kanakkari a small village in Kottayam, was one of them. His decision to join a right-wing Hindutva organization as a Christian youth, a rare event at that time, attracted criticism from various quarters, not least from his conservative Christian family circles.

Nevertheless, Kurian, now 63, remained steadfast in his political choices, overcoming numerous challenges. Though his appointment to the new NDA cabinet was unexpected, Kurian was already a familiar figure in the state due to his political activities and frequent appearances on television debates representing the BJP.

With over four decades in the saffron party, Kurian has held various significant positions, including membership in the national executive committee, serving as the national vice-president of Yuvamorcha, and being the vice-chairman of the National Commission for Minorities. At the time of his induction into the Modi-led cabinet, Kurian is a core committee member and vice-president of the BJP's state unit. He has also served as a translator for Prime Minister Modi during his visits to the state.



According to BJP leaders, Kurian, an MA, LLB graduate, is the first Malayali to serve as vice-chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities. Previously, he was an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) for the former Union Minister of State for Railways, O Rajagopal.



Speculation about Kurian's cabinet entry surfaced during his presence at a meeting with PM Modi on Sunday morning. His strong connections with the BJP’s central leadership in Delhi played a significant role in his cabinet appointment.



Kurian's inclusion in the cabinet is part of the BJP's strategy to ensure Christian representation, taking into consideration Suresh Gopi's victory in Thrissur, where Christian votes were pivotal. This mirrors an earlier attempt in the first Modi government with Alphonse Kannanthanam’s ministerial appointment, though it did not yield electoral benefits in Kerala in the 2019 elections. Kurian's induction is seen as part of BJP's efforts to further strengthen its foothold in Kerala by reaching out to the Christian community.



Kurian had previously contested against Oommen Chandy in the 2016 Assembly elections in Puthupally as a BJP candidate. His wife Annakutty, is a retired Nursing Officer from Indian Army.