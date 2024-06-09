'PM decided, I am obeying': Suresh Gopi to be cabinet minister in Modi 3.0

"PM decided, I am obeying him. I don't know what awaits me," Suresh Gopi told mediapersons before leaving for Delhi.

"His induction merits attention because the PM wants to give representation to Kerala in view of the coming assembly elections there," a senior leader from the South had told The New Indian Express in New Delhi.

Other ministers from the South

Rajeev Chandrasekhar who ran Shashi Tharoor close is also expected to stay in the Modi 3.0 government.

BJP TN president K Annamalai will also be at the swearing-in and possibly be given a Cabinet berth is the speculation.

TDP has been offered one Cabinet berth and a Minister of State (MoS) position.

The TDP has reportedly decided to consider Srikakulam MP K Ram Mohan Naidu, a BC leader, for the Cabinet berth as he scored a hat-trick win in the elections.

Son of ex-Union Minister, Kinjarapu Yerran Naidu, Ram Mohan Naidu was educated at the Delhi Public School, RK Puram, before he did his MBA from the Purdue University in the US and and MBA from the Long Island University. A man with friends from across the political spectrum, he is also fluent in both English and Hindi.

Chittoor MP Daggumalla Prasada Rao is likely to be the other TDP minister.

They might be offered another one or two Minister of State berths in the next expansion.