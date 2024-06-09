Jitan Ram Manjhi's extraordinary rise to central minister at the age of 80

PATNA: Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi, who has been a formidable force in Bihar's political arena, was made a central minister on Sunday. Manjhi's rise has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Since 2014, he has relentlessly pursued the Gaya Lok Sabha seat, facing one crushing defeat after another before finally wresting the seat this time.

In 2014, he finished third while contesting as a JD(U) candidate. Undeterred, he tried again in 2019 under the HAM(S) banner, only to suffer a staggering loss to the JD(U).

But this time, his perseverance paid off as he finally clinched the coveted seat.

Now, at nearly 80 years old, Manjhi stands triumphant, defying the odds once again.

Manjhi's political journey took a dramatic turn when, in 2014, he was unexpectedly anointed Chief Minister by Nitish Kumar, who had resigned after a disastrous Lok Sabha election.