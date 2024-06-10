BJP should replace PM Modi, elect new leader says TMC leader Sagarika Ghose

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose on Monday said the BJP should elect a new leader and replace Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he could not get a majority in the Lok Sabha elections despite a campaign centred entirely on him.
Ghose, a Rajya Sabha MP, tweeted on X stating that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee switched off all her lights and sat in darkness at her home during the entire so-called "ceremony" for a "prime minister" who has resoundingly lost the mandate and has been rejected by the people.
"Almost lost in Varanasi, lost in Ayodhya, could not get a majority in spite of a campaign centred entirely on himself. Modi should be replaced," she added.Let the @BJP4India elect a fresh leader," she said on her X account.
Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister on Sunday for a record-equalling third term, heading a Cabinet that emphasised continuity and experience while also rewarding partners in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government.