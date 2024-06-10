Let us replace hate with hope, says Nawaz Sharif while wishing PM Modi

NEW DELHI: A day after PM Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister for the third time, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his brother former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif both sent separate congratulatory messages to him.

“My warm felicitations to Modi Ji on assuming office for the third time. Your party's success in recent elections reflects the confidence of the people in your leadership. Let us replace hate with hope and seize the opportunity to shape the destiny of the two billion people of South Asia,” said former PM Nawaz Sharif.

PM Modi in response to Nawaz Sharif reiterated that India always stood for peace.

“Appreciate your message Nawaz Sharif. The people of India have always stood for peace, security and progressive ideas. Advancing the well-being and security of our people shall always remain our priority,” said PM Modi.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif too extended his wishes.

“Felicitations to Narendra Modi on taking oath as the Prime Minister of India,” said Shehbaz Sharif and PM Modi thanked him for the same.