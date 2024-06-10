Nitin Gadkari becomes longest-serving minister in same ministry under PM Modi

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari will be at the helm of his ministry for a record third straight term.

Gadkari, who assumed charge of the ministry in 2014, was allocated the same department on Monday again. With the development, he becomes the longest-serving cabinet minister under Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- that too serving in the same ministry.

Nicknamed 'Roadkari' and 'Flyover Man' or the 'Highway Man of India', Gadkari is credited with having transformed the road network in the country. With him in office, the national highway (NH) network has increased by 60 percent from 91,287 km in 2014 to 1.46 km till December 2023.

First-time MP from Delhi Harshdeep Malhotra and Uttrakhand MP Ajay Tamta have been made the minister of state in MoRTH.

Under Gadkari's leadership, the length of highways having four lanes or more has increased by 2.5 times from 18,387 km to 46,179 km in the last 10 years.