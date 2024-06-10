Modi 3.0 portfolios announced: No changes in big four, here's the full list

Ashwini Vaishnaw has retained the Railways ministry and has been given the Information and Broadcasting Ministry in addition.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the former Madhya Pradesh CM, will handle the key ministry of Agriculture, while Kiren Rijiju has been put in charge of Parliamentary Affairs.

Former Haryana CM ML Khattar gets the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry as well as the Power Ministry.

Of the NDA allies, the TDP's Ram Mohan Naidu, the youngest minister in the cabinet, has got the Civil Aviation Ministry, while JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy gets Steel and Heavy Industries.

The Civil Aviation Ministry has changed hands from Jyotiraditya Scindia who has been put in charge of the Telecom ministry.

PM Modi is also in charge of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space and all other portfolios not allocated to any minister.

There are 71 ministers in all besides the Prime Minister.

This includes 30 cabinet ministers, five ministers of state (independent charge) and 36 ministers of state.

Uttar Pradesh has the most number of ministers - 11 - in the cabinet, while Bihar has eight, Maharashtra and Gujarat has six and Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh five each.