Modi 3.0 portfolios announced: No changes in big four, here's the full list

The cabinet portfolios of the ministers in the Narendra Modi-led NDA government have been announced.
As expected, the top four ministries were retained by Amit Shah (Home), Rajnath Singh (Defence), Nirmala Sitharaman (Finance) and S Jaishankar (External Affairs).
BJP president J P Nadda, who is a new entrant to the Cabinet, will head the Health and Family Welfare ministry as well as the Chemicals and Fertilizers ministry.
Other ministers to retain their portfolios include Hardeep Singh Puri (Petroleum), Nitin Gadkari (Road Transport and Highways) and Piyush Goyal (Commerce).
Ashwini Vaishnaw has retained the Railways ministry and has been given the Information and Broadcasting Ministry in addition.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the former Madhya Pradesh CM, will handle the key ministry of Agriculture, while Kiren Rijiju has been put in charge of Parliamentary Affairs.
Former Haryana CM ML Khattar gets the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry as well as the Power Ministry.
Of the NDA allies, the TDP's Ram Mohan Naidu, the youngest minister in the cabinet, has got the Civil Aviation Ministry, while JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy gets Steel and Heavy Industries.
The Civil Aviation Ministry has changed hands from Jyotiraditya Scindia who has been put in charge of the Telecom ministry.
PM Modi is also in charge of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space and all other portfolios not allocated to any minister.
There are 71 ministers in all besides the Prime Minister.
This includes 30 cabinet ministers, five ministers of state (independent charge) and 36 ministers of state.
Uttar Pradesh has the most number of ministers - 11 - in the cabinet, while Bihar has eight, Maharashtra and Gujarat has six and Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh five each.
Here's the full list of Cabinet ministers:
Ministry of Home Affairs
Amit Shah
Ministry of Cooperation
Amit Shah
Ministry of Defence
Rajnath Singh
Ministry of External Affairs
S Jaishankar
Ministry of Finance
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ministry of Corporate Affairs
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ministry of Road Transport and Highways
Nitin Gadkari
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
JP Nadda
Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers
JP Nadda
Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports
Mansukh Mandaviya
Ministry of Labour and Employment
Mansukh Mandaviya
Ministry of Food Processing Industries
Chirag Paswan
Ministry of Agriculture And Farmers Welfare
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Ministry of Rural Development
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Ministry of Power
Manohar Lal Khattar
Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs
Manohar Lal Khattar
Ministry of Tourism
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Ministry of Culture
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Ashwini Vaishnaw
Ministry of Railways
Ashwini Vaishnaw
Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
Ashwini Vaishnaw
Ministry of Civil Aviation
Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu
Ministry of Human Resource Development
Dharmendra Pradhan
Ministry of Women and Child Development
Annapurna Devi
Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
Bhupendra Yadav
Ministry of Jal Shakti
CR Paatil
Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
Kiren Rijiju
Ministry of Minority Affairs
Kiren Rijiju
Ministry of Heavy Industries
HD Kumaraswamy
Ministry of Steel
HD Kumaraswamy
Ministry Of Telecommunication
Jyotiraditya Scindia
Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region
Jyotiraditya Scindia
Ministry of Textiles
Giriraj Singh
Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution
Prahlad Joshi
Ministry of New and Renewable Energy
Prahlad Joshi
Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
Hardeep Singh Puri
Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
Jitan Ram Manjhi
Ministry of Panchayati Raj
Lallan Singh
Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy
Lallan Singh
Ministry of Commerce and Industry
Piyush Goyal
Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways
Sarbananda Sonowal
Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
Dr Virendra Kumar
Ministry of Tribal Affairs
Jual Oram
Ministry of Coal
G Kishan Reddy
Ministry of Mines
G Kishan Reddy
The complete list as shared by the Press Information Bureau: