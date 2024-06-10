Nation

Modi 3.0 portfolios announced: No changes in big four, here's the full list

As expected, the top four ministries were retained by Amit Shah (Home), Rajnath Singh (Defence), Nirmala Sitharaman (Finance) and S Jaishankar (External Affairs).
President Droupadi Murmu administers the oath of office to Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Sunday.
President Droupadi Murmu administers the oath of office to Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Sunday.Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS
Online Desk

The cabinet portfolios of the ministers in the Narendra Modi-led NDA government have been announced.

As expected, the top four ministries were retained by Amit Shah (Home), Rajnath Singh (Defence), Nirmala Sitharaman (Finance) and S Jaishankar (External Affairs).

BJP president J P Nadda, who is a new entrant to the Cabinet, will head the Health and Family Welfare ministry as well as the Chemicals and Fertilizers ministry.

Other ministers to retain their portfolios include Hardeep Singh Puri (Petroleum), Nitin Gadkari (Road Transport and Highways) and Piyush Goyal (Commerce).

Ashwini Vaishnaw has retained the Railways ministry and has been given the Information and Broadcasting Ministry in addition.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the former Madhya Pradesh CM, will handle the key ministry of Agriculture, while Kiren Rijiju has been put in charge of Parliamentary Affairs.

Former Haryana CM ML Khattar gets the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry as well as the Power Ministry.

Of the NDA allies, the TDP's Ram Mohan Naidu, the youngest minister in the cabinet, has got the Civil Aviation Ministry, while JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy gets Steel and Heavy Industries.

The Civil Aviation Ministry has changed hands from Jyotiraditya Scindia who has been put in charge of the Telecom ministry.

PM Modi is also in charge of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space and all other portfolios not allocated to any minister.

There are 71 ministers in all besides the Prime Minister.

This includes 30 cabinet ministers, five ministers of state (independent charge) and 36 ministers of state.

Uttar Pradesh has the most number of ministers - 11 - in the cabinet, while Bihar has eight, Maharashtra and Gujarat has six and Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh five each.

Here's the full list of Cabinet ministers:

Ministry of Home Affairs

Amit Shah

Ministry of Cooperation

Amit Shah

Ministry of Defence

Rajnath Singh

Ministry of External Affairs

S Jaishankar

Ministry of Finance

Nirmala Sitharaman

Ministry of Corporate Affairs

Nirmala Sitharaman

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

Nitin Gadkari

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

JP Nadda

Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers

JP Nadda

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports

Mansukh Mandaviya

Ministry of Labour and Employment

Mansukh Mandaviya

Ministry of Food Processing Industries 

Chirag Paswan

Ministry of Agriculture And Farmers Welfare

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Ministry of Rural Development

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Ministry of Power

Manohar Lal Khattar

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

Manohar Lal Khattar

Ministry of Tourism

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Ministry of Culture

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ministry of Railways

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ministry of Civil Aviation

Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu

Ministry of Human Resource Development

Dharmendra Pradhan

Ministry of Women and Child Development

Annapurna Devi

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

Bhupendra Yadav

Ministry of Jal Shakti

CR Paatil

Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs

Kiren Rijiju

Ministry of Minority Affairs

Kiren Rijiju

Ministry of Heavy Industries

HD Kumaraswamy

Ministry of Steel

HD Kumaraswamy

Ministry Of Telecommunication

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Ministry of Textiles

Giriraj Singh

Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

Prahlad Joshi

Ministry of New and Renewable Energy

Prahlad Joshi

Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas

Hardeep Singh Puri

Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

Jitan Ram Manjhi

Ministry of Panchayati Raj

Lallan Singh

Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy

Lallan Singh

Ministry of Commerce and Industry

Piyush Goyal

Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways

Sarbananda Sonowal

Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

Dr Virendra Kumar

Ministry of Tribal Affairs

Jual Oram

Ministry of Coal

G Kishan Reddy

Ministry of Mines

G Kishan Reddy

The complete list as shared by the Press Information Bureau:

Attachment
PDF
Modi 3.0 All the Prime Minister's men.pdf
Preview
Narendra Modi

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com