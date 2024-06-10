Suresh Gopi Minister of State Petroleum and Gas but not before lighting a fire of his own

Suresh Gopi, the man who breached Fortress Kerala for the BJP by winning the Thrissur Lok Sabha election, is now officially a minister in Modi 3.0.

The film star was named the Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism on Monday. But the soon-to-be 66-year-old's ascension to his latest role came after what was possibly Modi 3.0's first firefighting exercise.

Gopi himself lit the fire after the swearing-in on Sunday by telling the Manorama TV news channel that "I expect I will be relieved from the Union ministry. I have to finish my movies. Let the central leadership decide. As the MP, I will perform to the best of my abilities in Thrissur. I had maintained that I do not want the cabinet position."

Soon came the obvious questions.

Was he saying this to really complete his pending movies? Or was it that he was unhappy as he had not been given a Cabinet minister's post?