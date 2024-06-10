And then there were 14 more: Modi 3.0 cabinet the biggest under the PM till date

There was a time when 'Minimum government, maximum governance' was one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's favourite slogans. But in this third term, with the compulsions of coalition politics and also a need to strengthen representation from BJP's core states taking over, that has been set aside.

The swearing-in on Sunday inducted 71 ministers besides the Prime Minister.

This included 30 cabinet ministers, five ministers of state (independent charge) and 36 ministers of state.