PM Modi starts third term, signs release of funds under 'PM Kisan Nidhi' scheme

A day after taking oath as PM for heading the NDA coalition government for a consecutive third time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured charges in his office on Monday at PMO in the south block.

After taking charge of the office, PM Modi signed his first file authorising release of the 17th instalment of PM Kisan Nidhi.

"Ours is a Government fully committed to Kisan Kalyan. It is therefore fitting that the first file signed on taking charge is related to farmer welfare," he said.

He further said that his government wants to keep working even more for the farmers and the agriculture sector in the times to come.