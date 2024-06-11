Don’t expect PM Modi to pay attention to Bhagwat’s words on Manipur: Gaurav Gogoi

GUWAHATI: Assam’s Congress MP-elect Gaurav Gogoi said he does not think Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay any attention to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat’s call to resolve the Manipur crisis on a priority.

“I do not expect Prime Minister Modi to pay any attention to the words of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. Prime Minister Modi will avoid Manipur, misuse law enforcement agencies and try to bend the Indian constitution,” Gogoi wrote on X on Tuesday.

“Thankfully, the people have chosen the INDIA alliance to speak up on its behalf and defend the Indian Parliament and the constitution,” he further wrote.