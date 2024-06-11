Don’t expect PM Modi to pay attention to Bhagwat’s words on Manipur: Gaurav Gogoi

GUWAHATI: Assam’s Congress MP-elect Gaurav Gogoi said he does not think Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay any attention to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat’s call to resolve the Manipur crisis on a priority.
“I do not expect Prime Minister Modi to pay any attention to the words of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. Prime Minister Modi will avoid Manipur, misuse law enforcement agencies and try to bend the Indian constitution,” Gogoi wrote on X on Tuesday.
“Thankfully, the people have chosen the INDIA alliance to speak up on its behalf and defend the Indian Parliament and the constitution,” he further wrote.
Addressing an RSS event in Nagpur on Monday, Bhagwat had laid thrust on getting over the election rhetoric.
He said Manipur has remained on the boil for the past year after remaining calm for a decade. He had expressed concern over the rise in gun culture in the ethnic violence-hit state.
Meanwhile, former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh slammed the state and central government, alleging that they were not doing their duties.
He levelled the allegation in the light of the exodus of people from restive Jiribam to other places, particularly Assam’s Barak Valley which adjoins the Manipur district.
“State and central governments are not doing their duties. Instead of transporting the people from Manipur to the neighbouring states, the government should fully protect them. They have totally failed to protect their lives and property,” Singh, who is a Congress stalwart, told the media.
He condemned Monday’s ambush on Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s Jiribam-bound advance security team on a national highway in Kangpokpi district but criticised the state government for allegedly not taking precautions.
“Why did the government send the advance security team without gathering any prior intelligence?” he asked. “This is a total failure of the government,” he added.
In a statement, the Manipur police said suspected Kuki militants had carried out the attack in which a policeman and a civil driver were injured.
The Jiribam district has a mixed population of Meiteis, Kuki-Zo tribals and various other communities. Earlier, it was unaffected by the ethnic conflict. Trouble here broke out last Thursday after the killing of a 59-year-old man. There were a series of incidents of arson, affecting both warring communities.