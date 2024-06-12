Centre cautions news channels against live telecast of anti-terror operations

NEW DELHI: The ministry of information and broadcasting (I&B) on Wednesday cautioned private news channels against live telecast of anti-terrorist operations by security forces. The advisory issued by the ministry said that live coverage of such operations is a violation of the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021. The caution came after ‘extensive TV coverage’ of two counter-terrorism operations in Kathua and Doda by some news channels.
“Such telecast is in violation of Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021 and liable for action thereunder. Therefore, all TV channels are advised not to telecast live coverage of anti-terrorist operations by the security forces in the interest of national security and to safeguard innocent lives,” read the advisory issued by the ministry.
The ministry further stated that in the past, it had already issued advisories to all TV channels to adhere to the rules.
“Rule 6(1)(p) states that no programme should be carried in the cable service which contains live coverage of any anti-terrorist operation by security forces, wherein media coverage shall be restricted to periodic briefing by an officer designated by the appropriate government, till such operation concludes,” the advisory further clarifies.
A CRPF jawan was killed and six security personnel were injured in two overnight encounters with terrorists in Kathua and Doda districts of Jammu. In Doda district, five troopers of Rashtriya Rifles and a special police officer (SPO) were injured when terrorists attacked a joint check post in the upper reaches of Chattergalla on the Bhaderwah-Pathankot road.
In another incident, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan Kabir Dass was critically injured in firing by a terrorist holed up in Kathua district's Saida Sukhal village around 3 am, officials said, adding the soldier was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries during treatment.
They said the terrorist opened indiscriminate fire to break the security cordon in the village, over 60 km from here. Terrorists attacked the village near the international border on Tuesday evening and injured a civilian. Security personnel carried out a cordon and search operation after the incident in Kathua.
(With PTI inputs)