Centre cautions news channels against live telecast of anti-terror operations

NEW DELHI: The ministry of information and broadcasting (I&B) on Wednesday cautioned private news channels against live telecast of anti-terrorist operations by security forces. The advisory issued by the ministry said that live coverage of such operations is a violation of the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021. The caution came after ‘extensive TV coverage’ of two counter-terrorism operations in Kathua and Doda by some news channels.

“Such telecast is in violation of Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021 and liable for action thereunder. Therefore, all TV channels are advised not to telecast live coverage of anti-terrorist operations by the security forces in the interest of national security and to safeguard innocent lives,” read the advisory issued by the ministry.

The ministry further stated that in the past, it had already issued advisories to all TV channels to adhere to the rules.