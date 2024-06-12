Terrorists attack Army check post; CRPF jawan killed, six security personnel injured in two encounters in J-K

JAMMU: A CRPF jawan was killed and six security personnel were injured in two overnight encounters with terrorists in Kathua and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

In Doda district, five troopers of Rashtriya Rifles and a special police officer (SPO) were injured when terrorists attacked a joint check post in the upper reaches of Chattergalla on the Bhaderwah-Pathankot road.

On the other hand, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan Kabir Dass was critically injured in a firing by a terrorist holed up in Kathua district's Saida Sukhal village around 3 am, officials said, adding the soldier was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries during treatment.

They said the terrorist opened indiscriminate fire to break the security cordon in the village, over 60 kms from here. Terrorists attacked the village near the International Border on Tuesday evening and injured a civilian.