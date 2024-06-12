Naveen's grace, BJP leadership's courtesy on display at Mohan Majhi govt's oath-taking

BHUBANESWAR: There could not be a better display of the beauty of Indian democracy and political courtesy than what came into view at the swearing-in ceremony of the Mohan Charan Majhi government in Odisha on Wednesday.

Forgetting the bitter and acrimonious electoral duel in the just concluded elections, the top national and state leadership of the BJP welcomed outgoing chief minister Naveen Patnaik on to the dais with utmost respect even as the latter had accepted the invitation by the rival to attend the ceremony in his characteristic statesmanesque grace and dignity.

There was a huge cheer when Naveen reached the venue, the crowd being BJP workers and supporters notwithstanding. As the former CM was greeted and escorted on the dais by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah rushed to him and ushered him to his assigned seat. Naveen was greeted by Union minister Nitin Gadkari and national president JP Nadda, who was seated by his side.

The chief ministers of BJP ruled states, who were on stage, greeted him while the CM-designate Majhi, his deputies and the ministers along with state president Manmohan Samal went to him with respect.