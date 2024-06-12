Pleasant surprise for family of Odisha CM designate Mohan Charan majhi

BHUBANESWAR: The modest house of Chief Minister (CM) designate Mohan Charan Majhi at Raikala village in Keonjhar on Tuesday was teeming with people immediately after Union Minister Rajnath Singh announced that he would head the first BJP government in the state.

Even as congratulatory messages poured in from people of the small village under Turumunga tehsil, Majhi’s family said the BJP’s decision was a pleasant surprise for them. His wife Priyanka Marndi was expecting that the party will offer her husband a minister post. “Since he was the chief whip of the party and had won Keonjhar Assembly seat four times including this election, we thought he would be made a minister. But the BJP’s decision to make him the chief minister was a surprise for us, a very pleasant one,” said a jubilant Priyanka.

She further said this was possible because of the blessings of Lord Jagannath and people of the state, Keonjhar in particular. Recalling Majhi’s journey from being an MLA to the chief minister, Priyanka said Majhi has had his share of ups and downs. “We got married in 2004 when he was already an MLA. Throughout his political career, I have seen him dedicate his life to the people of Keonjhar and work for BJP with utmost honesty. Loka Seba (public service) has always been his priority,” she said. The couple has two sons.