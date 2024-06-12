RSS is not field force of BJP, says Sangh ideologue

The author also criticised BJP MPs and ministers for having become unapproachable. “The biggest grouse of any BJP or RSS worker and common citizen for years has been difficulty or even impossibility of meeting the local MP or MLA, forget ministers. Insensitivity to their problems is another dimension. Why are BJP elected MPs and ministers always ‘busy’? Why are they never visible in their constituencies? Why is it so difficult to respond to messages?” Sharda said.

In the article, the writer also termed the idea that Modi was fighting on all 543 seats as a limited value. Sounding critical of this idea, he wrote, “This idea became self-defeating when candidates were changed, imposed at the cost of local leaders and defectors given more importance. Sacrificing even well-performing parliamentarian to accommodate late comers hurt”.

PM will avoid Manipur: Gaurav Gogoi

Assam’s Congress MP-elect Gaurav Gogoi, on Tuesday, said he does not expect Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pay any attention to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s call to resolve the Manipur crisis on a priority. Singh slammed the state and central government, alleging that they were not doing their duties. He levelled the allegation in the light of the exodus of people from restive Jiribam to other places, particularly Assam’s Barak Valley, which adjoins Manipur district. “I do not expect Prime Minister Modi to pay any attention to the words of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. Prime Minister Modi will avoid Manipur, misuse law enforcement agencies and try to bend Indian constitution,” Gogoi wrote on X.