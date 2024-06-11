'Shed arrogance, practise modesty': What was the RSS chief aiming at with his address?

Is the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) keen on the BJP course correcting after the latter was reduced to running a coalition government with a diminished mandate?

The question arose after what is being read by many as possible censure from the BJP's ideological mentor on Monday.

The RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat chose to politely offer advice that suggested the party needed to change the manner in which it has been going about its business in recent times.

In his first public address post the general elections, Bhagwat, while addressing the valedictory session of the Karyakarta Vikas Varg in Nagpur, criticised the use of falsehoods and "vituperative language" during the election campaign. He said that such electoral discourse violated the decency that parties are expected to observe.

"Your opponent is not an adversary, he only represents a counter viewpoint," the RSS chief said.

"Virodhi ki jagah prathipaksh kahna chahiya (Instead of rival call them the opposition)," Bhagwat stressed.

The opposition's opinions should also be considered, he stated.