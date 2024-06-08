Modi's Banaswara shift and BJP's 11-seat jolt: The many messages from Rajasthan results

It was the rally that gave the first indication about Narendra Modi probably realising that all wasn't going to plan in the BJP's Lok Sabha election campaign.

At Rajasthan's Banaswara on April 21, the PM suddenly changed his poll pitch and trained his guns on the Congress party and its manifesto.

"Ye Congress ka manifesto keh raha hai ki woh mataon aur beheno ke sone ka hisaab karenge, uski jarthi karenge, jaanakari lenge aur phir woh sampati ko baant denge... Bhaiyon aur behno, yeh Urban Naxal ki soch, meri mataon, behno, aapka mangalsutra bhi bachne nahi denge (Congress' manifesto says they will take stock of the gold mothers and daughters have and will distribute that wealth... Brothers and sisters, this Urban Naxal thinking will not spare even the mangalsutras of my mothers and sisters)," the Prime Minister proclaimed.

His direct attacks on Congress and attempts to whip up fears around what they could do would continue throughout the campaign from then on. The PM also began talking up the possibility of the INDIA bloc forming the government and the troubles that this could unleash. Ironically, he may have been guilty of putting the wind in his rivals' sails at a time when they were unsure of their prospects.

If this change stemmed from a warning that had been relayed to the Prime Minister after the first phase, subsequent events showed it reflected the ground reality.

In Rajasthan itself, the BJP suffered defeats in eight out of the 12 seats it contested during the first phase on April 19.

Interestingly, in the second phase on April 26, which went to the polls after the PM's shift in rhetoric, BJP candidates emerged victorious in 10 out of the 13 constituencies in the state.

Banaswara was one of the three seats that went to the INDIA bloc in this phase, with Bhartiya Adivasi Party leader Rajkumar Roat, supported by the Congress, besting the BJP's Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya by a margin of 247054 votes.

The eleven seats that the BJP shockingly ended up losing in 2024 offered a striking contrast to their sweep of the desert state both in 2014 and 2019.

Their main rivals Congress secured eight seats in Rajasthan, and candidates from the India Alliance clinched two more seats besides Banaswara.

In another seat, Jaipur Rural, the BJP snatched victory from the jaws of defeat, with a wafer-thin margin of 1,615 votes.