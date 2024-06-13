BJP likely to call it quits with Ajit Pawar

MUMBAI: After a write-up in the RSS mouthpiece said that the alliance with deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar-led NCP was one of the reasons for the BJP’s Lok Sabha poll setback in Maharashtra, speculations are rife that the saffron party may snap ties with Ajit and fight assembly elections with CM Ekanth Shinde-led Shiv Sena as its ally, sources said.

The RSS was not happy with BJP leadership’s decision of breaking the NCP and allying with the Pawar-led faction ahead of the LS polls, the sources said.

“RSS-BJP cadres are groomed on anti-Pawar plank. They are anti-Ajit Pawar because of his link to irrigation and Maharashtra state cooperative bank scams. But the anti-Pawar narrative took a back seat after junior Pawar joined hands with BJP. Rubbing salt to the wound, he was made a deputy chief minister in the MahaYuti government,” a senior BJP leader said, wishing anonymity.