Kuwait fire: India sends C-130J aircraft to bring back mortal remains of Indians

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday night is sending a military transport aircraft to Kuwait to bring back mortal remains of over 40 Indians killed in a devastating fire in a building housing foreign workers in southern Kuwait.

Kuwaiti authorities said they identified bodies of 45 Indians and three Filipino nationals killed in the fire.

At least 49 migrant workers were killed and 50 others injured in the blaze.

Officials in Delhi said the C-130J transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force will bring back bodies on Friday and it will first land in Kochi as most of the deceased Indians are from Kerala.

The aircraft is then expected to reach Delhi as some of the Indians killed are from a few north Indian states, they said.

Kuwaiti authorities have already conducted DNA tests on the bodies as part of the identification process.

Kuwaiti Fire Force said the deadly fire was caused by an "electrical circuit".

In a press statement, it said the conclusion was arrived at after an examination of the scene of the incident, Kuwaiti news agency KUNA reported.

Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousuf Al-Sabah, serving as the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior, and Minister of Defence, said that authorities have identified 48 bodies, among which 45 are of Indians and three are of Filipino nationality, English language daily Arab Times reported.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, who reached Kuwait this morning, separately met the Gulf nation's foreign minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Al-Sabah and Health Minister Ahmad Abdelwahab Ahmad Al-Awadi.