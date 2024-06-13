Youth gets 'cardboard treatment' for fractured leg at primary health centre in Bihar

In a case of gross medical negligence, a young man's fractured leg was treated by tying a cardboard carton to his leg instead of a plaster cast in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

The victim has been identified as Nitish Kumar.

According to NDTV, Nitish Kumar injured his leg after falling from a bike. He was taken to a primary health centre in Minapur, where a carton was bandaged to his leg.

Kumar was then moved to near nearby Shree Krishna Medical College and Hospital College in Muzaffarpur. Instead of taking off the makeshift splint and replacing it with a plaster cast, no doctor visited him over the five days he was admitted in the hospital, his family alleged.

Videos from the hospital show the young man lying in bed in a corner of a room with the sheet of cardboard still tied to his leg with a worn out bandage, NDTV added