Another RSS leader comes down on BJP for its arrogance, says Lord Ram kept tally to 240 seats

The below par electoral performance of the Narendra Modi-led BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls seems to have annoyed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in no small measure. After the dressing- down given by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, RSS leader Indresh Kumar has criticized the BJP for its lacklustre performance in the polls.

Kumar attributed BJP's poor performance to "arrogance."

Speaking at an event at Kanota near Jaipur on Thursday, according to reports, Indresh Kumar said, "Those who did bhakti of Lord Ram gradually became arrogant. That party was declared the biggest party but were stopped at 241 by Lord Ram due to arrogance."

Recently, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat chose to politely offer advice which suggested that the BJP needed to change the manner in which it has been going about its business in recent times.

In his first public address post the general elections, Bhagwat, while addressing the valedictory session of the Karyakarta Vikas Varg in Nagpur, criticised the use of falsehoods and "vituperative language" during the election campaign. He said that such electoral discourse violated the decency that parties are expected to observe.

"Your opponent is not an adversary, he only represents a counter viewpoint," the RSS chief said.