Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case: SC seeks NIA's reply on activist Mahesh Raut's plea seeking interim bail

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take instructions and file a reply after hearing a plea filed by an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, Mahesh Raut, seeking interim bail to attend his grandmother's rituals following her death.

Senior advocate Mihir Desai, appearing for Raut, sought interim bail from the top court on the ground that he had to go to Gadchiroli to attend the ceremonies after the death of his grandmother.

A two-judge vacation bench of the top court, led by Justice Sanjay Kumar and Justice Augustine George Masih, while asking the NIA to file a reply before it to his plea, posted the matter for further hearing on granting interim bail or not to June 21.

During the course of the hearing on Friday, the top court observed, the funeral was already been finished on May 26, so what ceremonies are left now to do?

"You (Raut) have not given any details as to when they would be," the bench questioned.

33-year-old Raut was arrested by the NIA in June 2018, is at presently lodged in Taloja prison, for his alleged involvement in the case.

According to the prosecution, provocative and inflammatory speeches were allegedly made at an event that was allegedly backed by banned terror outfit CPI (M), which later led to violence at Koregaon Bhima village near Pune in 2018. Raut along with many others were arrested for their alleged involvement in the case.

Initially the Bombay High Court had on September 21 last year, granted bail to Raut. But the NIA, after two days, moved the apex court.

The stay was granted by the apex court on September 23, after the NIA challenged the September 21 order of the Bombay High Court on the implementation of its verdict granting bail to Raut.

Out of a total of 16 accused persons, one is dead, three out on bail and 12 are lodged in jails.