Plans afoot to place Kovind panel's report on simultaneous polls before Cabinet 'at the earliest'

NEW DELHI: The Union law ministry plans to place before the Union Cabinet the report of the high-level committee on 'one nation, one election', sources said on Friday.

They said placing the report before the cabinet "at the earliest" is part of the 100-day agenda of the Legislative Department in the law ministry.

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had directed all union ministries and departments to draw up a 100-day agenda for the next government.

The high-level committee on 'one nation, one election' headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind had submitted its report to President Droupadi Murmu on March 15, recommended simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and state assemblies as the first step followed by synchronised local body polls within 100 days.

The panel had also proposed setting up of an 'Implementation Group to look into the execution of the recommendations made by the committee.