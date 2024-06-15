Amit Shah to chair high-level meeting to review J-K security tomorrow

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level meeting on Sunday to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and preparedness for the Amarnath Yatra.

Earlier on Friday, the Union Home Minister reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in a high-level meeting with senior officers of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) here in the national capital, and directed to call another detailed meeting on June 16 over the issue. Shah conducted the meeting in the wake of recent terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, which have raised concerns about the security arrangements in the region.

In the meeting, the Home Minister also gave directions to call a follow-up meeting on June 16 in North Block to further assess the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the preparations for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

Officials concerned learned to have briefed the Home Minister about the current security situations and preparedness to handle such terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. As per Home Ministry officials, the June 16 meeting will be attended by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, National Security Advisor, Union Home Secretary, and senior officers from the Army, police, Jammu and Kashmir administration, and the MHA.

The heightened vigilance is aimed at ensuring the safety of Jammu and Kashmir residents as well as the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims and maintaining law and order in the state.