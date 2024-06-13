PM Modi orders full spectrum counter-terror measures in J&K; DGP warns local collaborators of severe consequences

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and other senior officials, the Government of India sources said.
The Prime Minister was given a full overview of the security-related situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
PM Modi was also apprised of the counter-terror efforts being undertaken.
During the meeting, PM Modi emphasized the importance of deploying the full spectrum of India's counter-terror capabilities.
He also spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the deployment of security forces and counter-terror operations, it added.
The Prime Minister also spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to take stock of the situation and was briefed on the efforts being undertaken by the local administration.
This recent encounter follows a series of terror attacks in the Jammu and Kashmir region over the past few days.
Jammu and Kashmir region has been witnessing a surge in violence with three significant attacks: the Reasi terror attack, the Kathua terror attack, and the Doda terror attack.
The first incident was reported on June 9, when terrorists targeted a bus in Reasi, causing it to plunge into a gorge, resulting in the deaths of at least nine pilgrims and injuring 42 others.
Earlier, a constable of the Special Operations Group (SOG) sustained injuries in an encounter in Doda district, said the Jammu and Kashmir police.
Earlier today, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police R R Swain has issued a stern warning to local agents aiding foreign terrorists, asserting they will face severe consequences for their actions. In the wake of recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, Swain highlighted that these local collaborators- "enemy agents", driven by monetary or narcotic incentives, have significant personal stakes, including families, land, and jobs. By supporting terrorism, they not only endanger their own lives but also the security of their loved ones.
Swain emphasized that such individuals will be identified and dealt with harshly by security forces. "While foreign terrorists, often with nothing to lose, are willing to sacrifice their lives, local supporters will deeply regret their decisions," he stated. Swain stressed that these collaborators have much more at risk and will suffer severe repercussions beyond immediate physical danger. This warning serves as both a deterrent to potential collaborators and a promise of stringent action against existing ones.
Anantnag Police on Thursday attached a two-storeyed house of a terrorist associate in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here.
Riyaz Ahmad Bhat's house, located at Lohar Senzi in the Gadole area of the district, was attacked by police on the orders of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the official said.
"In a major action against terrorism, Anantnag police carried out the attachment of a two-story residential house belonging to terror associate Riyaz Ahmad Bhat in the Lohar Senzi Gadole area.
The attachment was executed under UAPA after confirmation from competent authority," Anantnag police posted on X.
The Border Security Force (BSF) in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, successfully intercepted a major transhipment of arms, ammunition, and explosives. This operation is a crucial step in thwarting potential terrorist activities in the region, officials said on Thursday.
Acting on specific intelligence provided by the BSF and corroborated by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara, a joint checkpoint was established at the Reddi Chowkibal market. The checkpoint was manned by personnel from the BSF, the Army, and the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP). During the search operation, an overground worker (OGW) named Shabir Ahmad, son of (Kupwara), was apprehended.
One pistol, one pistol magazine, 10 rounds, four hand grenades, and two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were recovered from Shabir Ahmad's possession, the BSF said.
Reliable sources have indicated that the terrorists were planning to use these weapons and explosives to carry out attacks during the forthcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra in Srinagar and its surrounding areas.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI)