PM Modi orders full spectrum counter-terror measures in J&K; DGP warns local collaborators of severe consequences

The Prime Minister also spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to take stock of the situation and was briefed on the efforts being undertaken by the local administration.

This recent encounter follows a series of terror attacks in the Jammu and Kashmir region over the past few days.

Jammu and Kashmir region has been witnessing a surge in violence with three significant attacks: the Reasi terror attack, the Kathua terror attack, and the Doda terror attack.

The first incident was reported on June 9, when terrorists targeted a bus in Reasi, causing it to plunge into a gorge, resulting in the deaths of at least nine pilgrims and injuring 42 others.

Earlier, a constable of the Special Operations Group (SOG) sustained injuries in an encounter in Doda district, said the Jammu and Kashmir police.

Earlier today, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police R R Swain has issued a stern warning to local agents aiding foreign terrorists, asserting they will face severe consequences for their actions. In the wake of recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, Swain highlighted that these local collaborators- "enemy agents", driven by monetary or narcotic incentives, have significant personal stakes, including families, land, and jobs. By supporting terrorism, they not only endanger their own lives but also the security of their loved ones.

Swain emphasized that such individuals will be identified and dealt with harshly by security forces. "While foreign terrorists, often with nothing to lose, are willing to sacrifice their lives, local supporters will deeply regret their decisions," he stated. Swain stressed that these collaborators have much more at risk and will suffer severe repercussions beyond immediate physical danger. This warning serves as both a deterrent to potential collaborators and a promise of stringent action against existing ones.