Massive search operations continue in J-K to hunt down terrorists

JAMMU: Massive search operations continued on Thursday in forest belts of different districts of Jammu and Kashmir to track down and neutralise terrorists involved in recent attacks in the union territory, officials said.

Police joined the paramilitary forces in searches in the Narwal bypass area on the outskirts of Jammu after a woman reported suspicious movement of two persons, they said. Further details are awaited.

Terrorists struck at four places in Reasi, Kathua and Doda districts over the past four days, killing nine pilgrims and a CRPF jawan and leaving seven security personnel and several others injured.

Two suspected Pakistani terrorists were also killed in an encounter with security forces in Kathua and a large quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered from them.

The officials said Army, police and paramilitary forces resumed search operations in the morning in Kota top in Gandoh, Chattagalla and adjoining areas in Doda district where seven security personnel, including two policemen, were injured in separate gunfights with terrorists on Tuesday and Wednesday.

There has been no fresh contact with the fleeing terrorists so far, they said.

Police had on Wednesday released sketches of four terrorists involved in two attacks in the district and announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for information leading to their arrest.

Earlier, police had announced a cash reward of Rs 20 lakh and released the sketch of one of the terrorists involved in Sunday's attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district that left nine people dead and 41 injured.

Searches are underway in Reasi as well as adjoining Rajouri district.

A person who resembled the terrorist's sketch was detained from a bus in Reasi in the afternoon and whisked away for questioning, the officials said.

Searches are also being conducted in Nowshera in Rajouri and adjoining Poonch.