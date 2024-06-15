NEET-UG exam row: More toppers due to syllabus cutback, says Dharmendra Pradhan

NEW DELHI: Amid a raging row on the NEET-UG exam, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said the government will not tolerate any malpractices or irregularities in the conduct of exams and accountability of the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be fixed if lapses are found.

Denying any malpractice or irregularities in the medical examination, he said, “Every aspect is being looked into and accountability will be defined and depending on the nature of lapse action will be taken.”

“The government is committed to protecting the interests of the examinees. Concerns of students will be addressed with fairness and equity. Facts related to the NEET-UG examination are in cognisance of the Supreme Court. Counselling process of NEET-UG will be underway soon and it is of utmost importance to move ahead in this direction without any confusion,” he added.