Porsche crash: Panel probing two JJB members over minor's bail finds procedural lapses, misconduct

PUNE: A committee formed to probe the conduct of two JJB members in connection with the bail given to the minor accused in the Pune Porsche crash case has found "procedural lapses", "misconduct" and "non compliance of norms", a top source from WCD said on Saturday.

On May 19, two IT professionals were killed in Kalyani Nagar here after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche car allegedly driven by a minor in an inebriated condition.

The case caused a national uproar after the Juvenile Justice Board member L N Danwade gave bail to the accused on very lenient terms, including writing a 300-word essay on road safety.

"The five-member committee submitted its 125-page report on Friday to the Women and Child Development department commissioner.

The WCD department, after receipt of the report, has issued show cause notices to two JJB members who were appointed by the department," a source from WCD told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

"The report has found glaring lapses and mistakes while issuing the bail order by a single member of the JJB on May 19.

Though the order granting bail was issued by one member, the other member gave consent the next day instead of reviewing the order.

Misconduct and non compliance of norms has also been found on the part of the two members and they have been apprised about it," he said.

He said that the committee, in its report, found that there was a haste in issuing the order and violation of certain norms.