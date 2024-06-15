UGC NET 2024 exam admit cards released, check for details

The exam, crucial for candidates aspiring for the Junior Research Fellowship, Assistant Professor positions, or admission to Ph.D. programs, will be conducted in OMR (Pen and Paper) mode across 83 subjects.

Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website (https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/) using their application number and date of birth.

The NTA has advised all candidates to download their admit cards along with the undertaking from June 14 and review the instructions carefully.

In case of any difficulties in downloading the admit card or discrepancies in the details, candidates are encouraged to contact the NTA at 011-40759000 or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

This announcement comes amid ongoing controversies surrounding the NEET exam.