'We are so sorry': NBTC group owner apologises for Kuwait fire tragedy, denies overcrowding

KOCHI: The founder of the multi-billion-dollar NBTC Group, K G Abraham, offered a public apology on Saturday after 49 workers, including 42 Indians, died in a fire in its six-storey building in Kuwait, but stressed that there was no overcrowding in the apartments or irregularities in the building permits.

"We are sorry. We are so sorry. I was crying at home hearing about the tragic accident. These are our people. They are like our families. Some of their families have worked with us for 25–27 years," Abraham told a news conference here. "We have not done any wrong. We believe things did not happen because of our mistake. But, still, we will take the responsibility. We cannot say this is not our responsibility. They were working with us. They built our company. They are our family."

Denying reports that there was overcrowding, Abraham, who founded the NBTC Group in 1977, said the six-storey building had a total of 24 apartments (four on each floor). Each apartment has three rooms. Managers would occupy a room, and two engineers would share a room. "International law allows us to provide accommodation for four persons per room, or four cubic meters/person. In many of our rooms, there were not even three people," said the 70-year-old businessman. "Never, never. There was no overcrowding," he said.

Regarding the cause of the devastating accident, Abraham said as per the information available to him, the fire broke out following a short circuit from the security cabin of the building.