Kochi airport turns into mourning ground as bodies of Kuwait fire victims arrive

Keezhvaipur, Pathanamthitta native Babu was inconsolable as he waited at the airport to receive the body of his son Cibin Abraham. This is the third death in the family in recent months. He lost his wife Alice to cancer only a few months ago, and his mother-in-law passed away in January. Cibin was working in the same company where Babu worked for 18 years, before he returned to Kerala in 2022. "I was also working with the same company and stayed near this building. A few Tamil Nadu natives who passed away in the accident were my friends then. This incident was unexpected, and I didn't know I would lose my son and friends, all at the same time," said Babu.



Cibin (32) had returned to Kuwait in February after the baptism of his daughter Irene. He leaves behind wife Anjumol with whom he had talked over the phone only about 30 minutes before the fire broke out in the building on Wednesday. A large number of people, including a priest from his church and other parishioners were present at the airport to receive Cibin's body.



Pathanamthitta native Princy and her husband came to receive the remains of two people -- Mathew Thomas aka Biju (53) and their relative Shibu Varghese (38). "Both of them were working in the same company and were staying together. We were shocked when we heard the news of their demise. Some of our relatives are still in Kuwait and they are safe. As there are arrangements to be made at home, only my husband and I could come here," said Princy, holding back her tears. She had arrived at the airport early in the morning to receive the mortal remains. "The body of my chettan (elder brother) and his relative will be officially received at the Pushpagiri Hospital in Tiruvalla, and will be kept in mortuary," she said.